Avestar Capital LLC Invests $237,000 in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 81.5% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 83.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $39.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.84. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.14 and a 1 year high of $53.23.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $1,142,383.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at $16,673,039.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

