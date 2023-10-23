Avestar Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth $37,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 12,050.0% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 34.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $108.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. TD Cowen cut their target price on Target from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Target from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.35.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

