Avestar Capital LLC Makes New $239,000 Investment in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,015 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,320 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 26.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 92.3% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in W. R. Berkley by 2.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

NYSE WRB opened at $63.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.67%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

