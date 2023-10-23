Avestar Capital LLC Makes New Investment in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $498,336,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,180,068 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,229,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,586 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,985,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $670,958,000 after purchasing an additional 926,751 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 14,788.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 824,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,435,000 after purchasing an additional 819,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 612.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 545,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,567,000 after purchasing an additional 468,800 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Barclays upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $272.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.94.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.5 %

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $237.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $199.01 and a 52 week high of $283.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

