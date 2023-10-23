Avestar Capital LLC Purchases New Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Eversource Energy by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,716,000 after purchasing an additional 158,844 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 153,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 133,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,763,000 after acquiring an additional 57,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ES. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

Eversource Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $53.50 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

