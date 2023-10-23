Avestar Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,670 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Fiserv by 99,857.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 570,446,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,961,792,000 after buying an additional 569,875,539 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,478,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,557,000 after purchasing an additional 266,154 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 543.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,913 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,186,000 after purchasing an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,808,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $114.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.32. The firm has a market cap of $71.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $122.39.

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.