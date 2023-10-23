Avestar Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,482 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 2.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,097,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 76.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 91.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,132,000 after purchasing an additional 54,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Cfra raised Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.52.

In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 in the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MNST opened at $49.98 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $42.81 and a 52 week high of $60.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.18. The firm has a market cap of $52.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

