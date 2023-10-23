Avestar Capital LLC Reduces Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 98.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332,689 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $40.39 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $35.61 and a one year high of $44.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.22.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

