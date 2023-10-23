Avestar Capital LLC Sells 115 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Royal Gold by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Trading Down 0.8 %

RGLD stock opened at $110.21 on Monday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.75 and a 1-year high of $147.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.34.

Royal Gold Dividend Announcement

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $144.04 million during the quarter. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 37.69%. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.30.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Royal Gold

Royal Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.