Avestar Capital LLC Sells 28,200 Shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report) by 30.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,200 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Brilliant Earth Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,230,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth $414,000. Institutional investors own 38.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Brilliant Earth Group Trading Down 6.0 %

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.70. Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. has a one year low of $2.67 and a one year high of $9.44. The stock has a market cap of $271.95 million, a PE ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $110.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brilliant Earth Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.