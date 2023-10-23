Avestar Capital LLC Sells 405 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Avestar Capital LLC reduced its stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,766 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,473,000 after acquiring an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 927.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after buying an additional 876,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after buying an additional 848,958 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Portland General Electric stock opened at $40.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $51.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on POR shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Portland General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on Portland General Electric

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 10,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $480,946.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,255.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.