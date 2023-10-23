Avestar Capital LLC Sells 666 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Avestar Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sun Communities news, EVP Marc Farrugia sold 4,962 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.90, for a total transaction of $614,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,022.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood bought 400 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $119.93 per share, with a total value of $47,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,633 shares in the company, valued at $8,830,805.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SUI opened at $105.70 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.61 and a 200 day moving average of $128.06. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.83. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is presently 202.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SUI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Sun Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Sun Communities from $158.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.36.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,060 developed sites and approximately 48,180 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

