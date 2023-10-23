Avestar Capital LLC Sells 88 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Avestar Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Friday, September 15th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Avery Dennison news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,023.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,836 shares of company stock worth $2,014,000. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $173.87 on Monday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 46.69%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

