Avestar Capital LLC Sells 960 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $137.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.