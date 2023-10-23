Avestar Capital LLC Sells 960 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Avestar Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 138,904.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after buying an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084,458 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,209,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,120,034,000 after purchasing an additional 235,143 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017,849 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.45.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $137.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.95 billion, a PE ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

