Avestar Capital LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $192.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $200.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $166.29 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

