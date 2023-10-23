Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $619,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 93,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 934.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 85,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 77,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 498.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 195,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 162,752 shares during the period. 45.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a market cap of $229.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.37% and a negative net margin of 45.96%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.04 million. On average, analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.