Avestar Capital LLC Takes Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,945,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,986,000 after purchasing an additional 177,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YMAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB stock opened at $5.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.44 million, a PE ratio of -5.91 and a beta of 0.67. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.04 million. Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.37% and a negative net margin of 45.96%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.