Avestar Capital LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Avestar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RGLD. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Gold in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.30.

Royal Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $110.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.75 and a 52 week high of $147.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.29 and its 200 day moving average is $119.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.67.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $144.04 million for the quarter. Royal Gold had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

