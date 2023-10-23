Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives $43.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Avient in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

In other news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of Avient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avient during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 139.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Avient during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Avient by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $32.03 on Monday. Avient has a 52-week low of $27.65 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.37.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $824.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.90 million. Avient had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Avient will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

