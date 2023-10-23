AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

RCEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AVITA Medical from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on AVITA Medical from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.40.

NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $259.64 million, a P/E ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.29. AVITA Medical has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $21.70.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $11.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 74.77% and a negative return on equity of 38.31%. On average, analysts expect that AVITA Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other AVITA Medical news, General Counsel Donna Shiroma sold 4,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $66,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,350.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David D. O’toole bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.93 per share, with a total value of $89,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,767 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,276,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 475,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 225,098 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 414.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 452,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after purchasing an additional 364,384 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AVITA Medical by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,000 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVITA Medical, Inc operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States, Australia, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It offers regenerative products to address unmet medical needs in burn injuries, trauma injuries, chronic wounds, and dermatological and aesthetics indications, including vitiligo.

