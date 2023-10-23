Azimut Exploration (CVE:AZM) Trading 26.3% Higher

Azimut Exploration Inc. (CVE:AZM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 26.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.01. 132,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 61,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.80.

Azimut Exploration Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$85.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$1.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.15.

About Azimut Exploration

(Get Free Report)

Azimut Exploration Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, base metals, chromium, nickel, diamond, tellurium, bismuth, tungsten, tin, molybdenum, rhenium, indium, rare earth elements, uranium, zinc, silver, cobalt, and platinum group elements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Azimut Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azimut Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.