Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $46.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ball from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ball from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.92.

Get Ball alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day moving average of $53.58. Ball has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $62.14.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 21.43%. Ball’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ball

In other Ball news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Deron Goodwin sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $26,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,252.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 3,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $200,206.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,861 shares in the company, valued at $464,405.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ball

(Get Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.