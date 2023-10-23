Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL) Shares Gap Up to $2.95

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.05. Banco Itaú Chile shares last traded at $3.05, with a volume of 191 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Banco Itaú Chile in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Banco Itaú Chile Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Banco Itaú Chile (NYSE:ITCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Banco Itaú Chile had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $457.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.67 million. Research analysts predict that Banco Itaú Chile will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Itaú Chile

Banco Itaú Chile provides banking services in Chile and Colombia. It provides wholesale and corporate banking; real estate and construction; and retail, private, companies, and personal banking services, as well as treasury and other financial services. The company offers checking accounts, and debit and credit card; credit line, consumer credit installments, mortgage credit, and universal consumer and university credit; and leasing and company credits including short term, fixed long term, and structured credit, as well as factoring, foreign trade exports, such as financing line agreement, import payment order, collection, and letter of credit, financing cash operation services.

