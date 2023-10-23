Bank of Montreal Can Acquires New Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 33,093,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,572,000. BCE accounts for approximately 0.5% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCE. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE by 10.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BCE by 10.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 50,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,479,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE opened at $36.93 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.62. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $48.38.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). BCE had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. As a group, analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut BCE from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities downgraded BCE from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.53.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

See Also

