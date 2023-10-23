Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $391.68 Million Investment in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,213,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,679,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 2.96% of Brookfield Asset Management at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 288.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of BAM opened at $30.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion and a PE ratio of 19.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.88. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.76 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.05%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

