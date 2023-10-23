Bank of Montreal Can Purchases New Shares in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,006,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,924,000. TC Energy comprises approximately 0.8% of Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 4.08% of TC Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of TC Energy by 197.3% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TC Energy by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of TC Energy by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy during the first quarter worth about $41,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRP shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of TC Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

TC Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TRP opened at $33.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day moving average is $38.32. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $49.51.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.02). TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.28%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 381.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

