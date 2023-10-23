Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank OZK in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.17.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Bank OZK

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.41 on Monday, reaching $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 126,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,521. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $30.72 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 33.35%. The company had revenue of $591.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 1,508.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,313,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045,472 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 105.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 10.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,791,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,144 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,878,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 204.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,460,000 after buying an additional 946,106 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank OZK

(Get Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.