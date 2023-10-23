Barclays Cuts McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $315.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $345.00 to $315.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 22.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MCD. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $258.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.24. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 3,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $868,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,679.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,956 shares of company stock worth $5,580,451. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in McDonald’s by 105,490.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 457,071,431 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $136,394,686,000 after purchasing an additional 456,638,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,077,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $10,169,018,000 after buying an additional 485,066 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,227,048 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,235,380,000 after acquiring an additional 317,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,341,360,000. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

