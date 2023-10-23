Barclays Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $59.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SHAK. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shake Shack from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $87.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.94.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $54.91 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.19. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $40.83 and a 52 week high of $80.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -274.54 and a beta of 1.75.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Shake Shack had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $271.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.55 million. Shake Shack's revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $138,811.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,858.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Shake Shack during the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

