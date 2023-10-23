Barclays Lowers Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target to $99.00

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.89. The stock had a trading volume of 133,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $90.38 and a 52 week high of $118.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 27.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.88, for a total value of $217,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 480.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 364 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 60,364 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 71.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

