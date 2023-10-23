Barclays Trims Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Target Price to $28.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.88% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CAKE. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.03.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Down 0.3 %

CAKE stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.73. 101,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,432. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.88. Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.58 and a 12-month high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $866.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.15 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 1.91%. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in restaurant business. The company operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It also operates restaurants in the United States and Canada under brands comprising The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

