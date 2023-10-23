Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $37.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Barnes Group traded as low as $32.38 and last traded at $32.38, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.59.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group
Barnes Group Trading Down 0.4 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.00.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Barnes Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Barnes Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.03%.
About Barnes Group
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
