Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Oct 23rd, 2023

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 268062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BBWI

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 3.2 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About Bath & Body Works

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.