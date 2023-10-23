Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $40.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Bath & Body Works traded as low as $29.78 and last traded at $30.05, with a volume of 268062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.10.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Bath & Body Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 253.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,242 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 27,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 40,046 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.74.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 30.08% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

