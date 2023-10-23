Baystate Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,715 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report) by 1,014.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,715 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,676 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Partners LLC now owns 199,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 137,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $57.62. 171,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,593,569. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.15. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $51.28 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.