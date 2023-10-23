Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 28,592 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1,429,600.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,592 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,104,830,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Welltower by 132,462.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,205,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200,567 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Welltower by 426.4% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,927,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991,041 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,339,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,163 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,479,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,618,856,000 after purchasing an additional 604,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.22. 230,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,285,039. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.66 and a one year high of $86.97. The firm has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.75, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.81 and a 200-day moving average of $80.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,060.92%.

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

