Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 55,875 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3,816.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.62 on Monday, reaching $237.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,382. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $229.29 and a 52-week high of $273.73. The company has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

