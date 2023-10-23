Baystate Wealth Management LLC Buys 82,629 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 225.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $36.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

Pfizer Stock Up 1.4 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.07. 5,087,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,906,979. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day moving average is $36.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.48 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The company has a market capitalization of $175.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

