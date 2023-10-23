Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,184 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 2,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VV traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $192.58. 41,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,821. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.45 and a 52 week high of $210.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.87.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.