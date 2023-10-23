Baystate Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 34,714.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,481 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 46,928.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 105,964,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,828,000 after buying an additional 105,738,745 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,363,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,774,000 after buying an additional 161,036 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,999,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,236,000 after buying an additional 212,757 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,605,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,082 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,540,000 after purchasing an additional 219,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.45. 83,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 433,058. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $37.06 and a 12-month high of $47.63.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were paid a $0.0088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.