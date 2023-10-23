Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $16.47 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 2,583.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,634 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,542 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 2.0% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Baystate Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $16,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Family Management Corp bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 154.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478,720. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.70. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $56.92.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

