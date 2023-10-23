Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $18.55 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2,511.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,977 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $18,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.94. The company had a trading volume of 666,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,981,022. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $185.13 and a 1-year high of $228.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.