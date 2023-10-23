Baystate Wealth Management LLC Has $18.76 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 833.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,088 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.3% of Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,801,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $910,830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $168,354,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,944.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,652,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.57. The stock had a trading volume of 785,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,926,349. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $88.83 and a 52 week high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

