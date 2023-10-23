Baystate Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 14.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,505,000 after acquiring an additional 5,448 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Nestlé by 4.0% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 22,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $1,020,000. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Nestlé by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 69,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on NSRGY. Societe Generale raised Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. HSBC raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Nestlé Stock Down 0.0 %

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $109.81. 270,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,572. Nestlé S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $104.27 and a fifty-two week high of $131.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71.

Nestlé Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestle L'atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.