Baystate Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,756 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2,302.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,006 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 278.9% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 171.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,930.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.74, for a total transaction of $156,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,930.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 658 shares of company stock valued at $348,595. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.50.

ADBE traded down $4.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $536.51. 244,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,305. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $534.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $473.91. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $278.23 and a 1-year high of $574.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

