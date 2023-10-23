Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,239 Shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (NYSEARCA:COMB – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COMB. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF by 209.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:COMB opened at $21.85 on Monday. GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $30.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.26.

About GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF

The GraniteShares Bloomberg Commodity Broad Strategy No K-1 ETF (COMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund seeks to outperform a broad commodity market index through active management of the funds collateral. The index include futures contracts on up to 24 different commodities.

