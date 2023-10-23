Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Buys 709 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in Blackstone by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 583 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX opened at $94.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.32. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $116.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. UBS Group upped their price target on Blackstone from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,391,651 shares of company stock worth $199,054,287 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

