Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 80.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,373,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 42,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 17,760 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.36.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

