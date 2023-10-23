Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 97,796.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 131,092,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,274,197,000 after buying an additional 130,958,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 117,180.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lam Research by 1,018.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,507,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,077,000 after buying an additional 3,193,985 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $913,330,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth about $619,226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Lam Research stock opened at $600.35 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $354.97 and a 12-month high of $726.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $648.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $615.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 27.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,159 shares of company stock valued at $12,913,253. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

