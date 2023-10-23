Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

EFA stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.22 and a 1 year high of $74.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.